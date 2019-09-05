- Home
The National Commission For Human Development (NCHD) Establishes 100 Madrassa Schools
Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 12:55 PM
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) established 100 Madrasa Schools under 'Madrassa school Project' so far.
This project would bring seminaries in mainstream and to provide formal education to the madrassa students in ICT, FATA, GB and AJK, an official of NCHD told APP on Thursday.
He said 2480 students were benefiting through this project, as 10 non-formal schools were functional.