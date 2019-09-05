UrduPoint.com
The National Commission For Human Development (NCHD) Establishes 100 Madrassa Schools

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 12:55 PM

The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) establishes 100 madrassa schools

The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) established 100 Madrasa Schools under 'Madrassa School Project' so far

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) established 100 Madrasa Schools under 'Madrassa school Project' so far.

This project would bring seminaries in mainstream and to provide formal education to the madrassa students in ICT, FATA, GB and AJK, an official of NCHD told APP on Thursday.

He said 2480 students were benefiting through this project, as 10 non-formal schools were functional.

