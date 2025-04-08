- Home
The National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA), Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Sign MoU
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 07:09 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in research and training.
The agreement was signed by Syed Muhammad Tanveer Abbas, Director General NADRA Regional Head Office Multan, and Mr.
Ejaz Ahmad, Registrar of Bahauddin Zakariya University.
This MoU is part of NADRA’s ongoing initiative to strengthen collaboration with academic institutions across Pakistan. Under the agreement, both organizations will focus on joint research projects, training programs, and mutual cooperation in various fields.NADRA has so far signed similar agreements with 18 universities across the country to promote knowledge sharing and institutional development.
