The National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP) distributes traffic rules awareness pamphlets

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP), M-5 Sukkur, on Wednesday launched a traffic week in order to make the public aware of the traffic rules

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP), M-5 Sukkur, on Wednesday launched a traffic week in order to make the public aware of the traffic rules.

The NH&MP Sukkur officials distributed traffic rules awareness pamphlets, booklets, and helmets to motorcycle riders at Sukkur and Rohri toll plaza.

Speaking on the occasion, SP, NH&MP Sukkur, Shahid Nazeer Viryah said that the traffic rules awareness campaign would reduce the tragic traffic accidents on the highways and the loss of precious human lives.