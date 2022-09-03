The National Highway N-95 reopened for traffic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The National Highway N-95 Quetta Sibi Road which was vastly affected due to the recent heavy rains and floods, has been reopened for traffic.

According to details, the Bibi Nani (Panjra) bridge on the National Highway was washed out by the recent heavy rains and floods due to which the traffic between Quetta and Sibi was suspended for the past several days.

Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha along with member NHA and his entire team were there for the past one week to restore the highway.

With day and night efforts of Chairman NHA and his team, the alternative route was constructed.

The locals appreciation the efforts of Chairman NHA and NHA team.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed satisfaction and pleasure over the restoration of national highway. He also congratulated Chairman NHA and his team.

As the highway is restored the delivery of goods and economic activities will be reactivated.

Chief Minister's also directed the Deputy Commissioner Kachhi to deploy Levies Force to regularize the flow of traffic on the alternative route.