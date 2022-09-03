UrduPoint.com

The National Highway N-95 Reopened For Traffic

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2022 | 04:20 PM

The National Highway N-95 reopened for traffic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The National Highway N-95 Quetta Sibi Road which was vastly affected due to the recent heavy rains and floods, has been reopened for traffic.

According to details, the Bibi Nani (Panjra) bridge on the National Highway was washed out by the recent heavy rains and floods due to which the traffic between Quetta and Sibi was suspended for the past several days.

Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha along with member NHA and his entire team were there for the past one week to restore the highway.

With day and night efforts of Chairman NHA and his team, the alternative route was constructed.

The locals appreciation the efforts of Chairman NHA and NHA team.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed satisfaction and pleasure over the restoration of national highway. He also congratulated Chairman NHA and his team.

As the highway is restored the delivery of goods and economic activities will be reactivated.

Chief Minister's also directed the Deputy Commissioner Kachhi to deploy Levies Force to regularize the flow of traffic on the alternative route.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Road Traffic Sibi NHA Rains

Recent Stories

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds ..

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds Hajj/Umrah Lucky Draw

39 minutes ago
 Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC ..

Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC facilities

44 minutes ago
 Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affe ..

Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affectees: Ahsan

58 minutes ago
 OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 20 ..

OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 2022-2023

2 hours ago
 Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conf ..

Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conference under UVAS Flood Relief ..

2 hours ago
 Most original design and best sound quality meet H ..

Most original design and best sound quality meet HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.