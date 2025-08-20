The National Press Club (NPC), IBCC Hold Career Counseling Session For Journalists
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 11:41 PM
The National Press Club (NPC), in collaboration with the Inter Board Coordination Commission (IBCC) Wednesday organized a career counseling session for journalists and their children, aimed at guiding them toward better educational and professional choices
The event was attended by IBCC Executive Director Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah as chief guest, along with educationists Dr. Ibrar Hussain Malik, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edufocus Azam Habib, senior faculty member, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Dr Bashir and others.
Among the journalist community, the President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Afzal Butt, NPC Secretary Nayyer Ali, Finance Secretary Waqar Abbasi and other governing body members were present, said a press release.
Dr. Mallah highlighted the importance of education for children who never went to schools.
"There is a dire need to bring those children in schools, who are out of school for country's bright future," he said.
He focused the need for early career counseling, promotion of technical and vocational education and preparation for emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence.
He also called for extra-curriculum activities for students, including sports activities and participation in volunteering work.
Education experts speaking at the session regretted that career counseling was largely neglected in Pakistan, emphasizing the students to adopt career of their interest, instead of choose under social or parental pressure.
They urged that parents should respect children’s interests and help them pursue careers that promise a brighter future.
Other speakers focused on reforms in skill-based education and curriculum on urgent basis.
They also called for universities to introduce foreign exchange programs to expose students to international learning opportunities.
The session concluded with an interactive discussion between experts, journalists, and their children.
NPC leaders thanked participants and announced that similar sessions would be held regularly.
PFUJ President Afzal Butt also proposed a joint tree plantation campaign with Islamabad’s educational institutions to address environmental challenges, a proposal welcomed by education leaders.
