UrduPoint.com

The Objective Of IK's Long March Is To Divide Nation: Malik Mohabbat

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 05:50 PM

The objective of IK's long march is to divide nation: Malik Mohabbat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Abbottabad district and former candidate from NA-16 Malik Mohabbate Awan Thursday has said that the purpose of Imran Niazi's long march is to divide the Pakistani nation.

He expressed these views while talking to APP here. Malik Mohabbat Awan said that Imran Niazi's politics of lies had no effect on the people of Pakistan anymore, the objective of Imran Khan's long march was only to spread negative propaganda against state institutions.

He said that the narrative of foreign conspiracy had become clear, and the public had once again rejected Imran Niazi's plot. Mohabbat Awan said that there was no greater crime than obstructing the economic development of the country. He said that due to the sit-in of Imran Khan, the president of China to Pakistan postponed his visit in 2014, and now again he is trying to sabotage the pace of development in the country when Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif is on a visit to China.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister President Of Pakistan Abbottabad China Long March Visit Muslim From Pace (Pakistan) Limited NA-16

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor under fire on social media for selli ..

Janhvi Kapoor under fire on social media for selling popcorn

10 minutes ago
 Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial ..

Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

41 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of matc ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of match against South Africa

2 hours ago
 ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semi-final after b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semi-final after beating Bangladesh by five runs ..

3 hours ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.