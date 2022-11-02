ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Abbottabad district and former candidate from NA-16 Malik Mohabbate Awan Thursday has said that the purpose of Imran Niazi's long march is to divide the Pakistani nation.

He expressed these views while talking to APP here. Malik Mohabbat Awan said that Imran Niazi's politics of lies had no effect on the people of Pakistan anymore, the objective of Imran Khan's long march was only to spread negative propaganda against state institutions.

He said that the narrative of foreign conspiracy had become clear, and the public had once again rejected Imran Niazi's plot. Mohabbat Awan said that there was no greater crime than obstructing the economic development of the country. He said that due to the sit-in of Imran Khan, the president of China to Pakistan postponed his visit in 2014, and now again he is trying to sabotage the pace of development in the country when Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif is on a visit to China.