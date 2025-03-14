- Home
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) promotes officers to bolster its professional
Published March 14, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has carried out a series of promotions and appointments among its officers and staff to bolster its professional capabilities and strengthen field enforcement mechanisms.
According to an OGRA spokesperson, the move is aimed at ensuring the seamless supply and distribution of oil, gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to consumers, along with the effective enforcement of official price lists and strict adherence to safety measures for public convenience.
The promoted officers include professionals from the technical, legal, finance, IT, and general cadres. As part of the reshuffle, OGRA has appointed Jahanzaib Anwar, Aziz Ullah Kakar, Hammad Pirzada, Haseeb Akhtar, and Salman Ahmad as Regional Heads in Peshawar, Multan, Lahore, Sukkur, and Quetta, respectively.
Experienced and senior officers have been assigned as Regional Heads in key cities including Karachi, Lahore, Sukkur, Quetta, Multan, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Peshawar to enhance operational efficiency.
The spokesperson emphasized OGRA’s commitment to fostering close coordination with provincial and district administrations across the country to ensure the effective enforcement of safety protocols through collaborative efforts.
"OGRA remains dedicated to safeguarding public interest by implementing proactive initiatives and taking impactful decisions aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring public safety," the spokesperson added.
