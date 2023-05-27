UrduPoint.com

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Holds Webinar On Liquified Natural Gas (LNG)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2023 | 08:00 PM

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) holds webinar on Liquified Natural Gas (LNG)

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) conducted its second knowledge-sharing Webinar to increase understanding about Liquified Natural Gas (LNG)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) conducted its second knowledge-sharing Webinar to increase understanding about Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

The webinar was attended by Pakistan State Oil, Pakistan LNG Limited, SSGCL, SNGPL, CNG Association, LNG Virtual Pipeline licensees (LNG Easy, LNG Flex, Gawadar Gasport Limited) and Department of Explosives and they have given presentations on the global as well as the local scenarios relating to LNG supply chain.

Chairman OGRA Masroor Khan highlighted that out of 48 FSRUs operating worldwide, two were in Pakistan, however, the utilization of one of them is below the desired level and needs to be augmented.

Important topics were covered in the presentations by the participants which included: present and future global LNG market trends, LNG contracts, global imports, market and pricing mechanisms, trends in LNG contracts and challenges for Pakistan, the current state of Pakistan Gas market and its liberalization, impact of natural gas market liberalization on energy security, challenges of implementing natural gas market liberalization in Pakistan, virtual pipeline infrastructure and its equipment and technology, regulatory safety technical and logistical challenges of LNG virtual pipelines, Code and standards adopted by Department of Explosives for LNG related infrastructure.

A large number of participants which included eminent professionals from the petroleum industry of Pakistan participated in the webinar.

Related Topics

Pakistan CNG Technology Oil Gas Market From Industry SNGPL

Recent Stories

Masdar City to raise challenges and opportunities ..

Masdar City to raise challenges and opportunities for sustainable transportation ..

6 minutes ago
 Police foil attempt to target Bannu police station ..

Police foil attempt to target Bannu police station; IED defused

8 minutes ago
 25 employees promoted

25 employees promoted

8 minutes ago
 82pc work on schemes completed: commissioner

82pc work on schemes completed: commissioner

8 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of firing on Dolphin personnel

IGP takes notice of firing on Dolphin personnel

3 minutes ago
 Passengers Arriving at UK Airports Face Long Delay ..

Passengers Arriving at UK Airports Face Long Delays as Passport E-Gates Fail - R ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.