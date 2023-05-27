The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) holds webinar on Liquified Natural Gas (LNG)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) conducted its second knowledge-sharing Webinar to increase understanding about Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

The webinar was attended by Pakistan State Oil, Pakistan LNG Limited, SSGCL, SNGPL, CNG Association, LNG Virtual Pipeline licensees (LNG Easy, LNG Flex, Gawadar Gasport Limited) and Department of Explosives and they have given presentations on the global as well as the local scenarios relating to LNG supply chain.

Chairman OGRA Masroor Khan highlighted that out of 48 FSRUs operating worldwide, two were in Pakistan, however, the utilization of one of them is below the desired level and needs to be augmented.

Important topics were covered in the presentations by the participants which included: present and future global LNG market trends, LNG contracts, global imports, market and pricing mechanisms, trends in LNG contracts and challenges for Pakistan, the current state of Pakistan Gas market and its liberalization, impact of natural gas market liberalization on energy security, challenges of implementing natural gas market liberalization in Pakistan, virtual pipeline infrastructure and its equipment and technology, regulatory safety technical and logistical challenges of LNG virtual pipelines, Code and standards adopted by Department of Explosives for LNG related infrastructure.

A large number of participants which included eminent professionals from the petroleum industry of Pakistan participated in the webinar.