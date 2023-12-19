Open Menu

"The Original Americans" Book Launched

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2023 | 11:22 PM

"The Original Americans" book launched

"The Original Americans" book launching ceremony was held at Al-Humra Arts Council Hall, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) "The Original Americans" book launching ceremony was held at Al-Humra Arts Council Hall, here on Tuesday.

The ceremony was organized by Al-Fajr Pakistan president Akmal Ovaisi Pirzada and Director of The Educators school, Sir Syed Campus Dipalpur, Mohammad Zahid Chaudhry.

Speaking on the occasion, former education minister Mian Imran Masood said that the book, written by Sajida Ahmad Ali, will be informative for those who read English literature.

Punjab Curriculum and Text Book board Secretary Abdul Razzaq said, "We will try to include this scholarly book in the academic syllabus."

Sohail Waraich said, "We should also write on the problems of the downtrodden and backward classes of our country." He said the book based on English literature is a beautiful addition for those interested in the English language.

Akmal Ovaisi Pirzada said that Sajida Ahmad Ali's book will provide a useful guide for those who know the history of America.

