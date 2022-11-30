'The Other in the Mirror' book launched

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq performed the launching ceremony of a book titled "The Other in the Mirror", authored by Ms. Sehar Mirza.

He said that books are actually a treasure of knowledge, produced by intellectuals with their keen observations and social experiments. He said that writing has become a scarce art and we have an acute shortage of writers and researchers, who like to express themselves in foreign languages.

He appreciated Ms. Sehar Mirza, who had boldly but prudently translated her mind and heart and readers could feel a mental sensation because of her powerful and convincing impact embedded with spiritual and psychological values.

Dr. Khurram Tariq also eulogised the services of Musadaq Zulqarnain, the binding force behind the organisation of Faisalabad Literary Festival (FLF), and said that he was trying for promotion of literature and art in this city of industry and businesses.

Leading writers and poets including Musadaq Zulqarnain, Ms. Toshiba Sarwar were also present.