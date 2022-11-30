UrduPoint.com

'The Other In The Mirror' Book Launched

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 06:00 PM

'The Other in the Mirror' book launched

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq performed the launching ceremony of a book titled "The Other in the Mirror", authored by Ms. Sehar Mirza.

He said that books are actually a treasure of knowledge, produced by intellectuals with their keen observations and social experiments. He said that writing has become a scarce art and we have an acute shortage of writers and researchers, who like to express themselves in foreign languages.

He appreciated Ms. Sehar Mirza, who had boldly but prudently translated her mind and heart and readers could feel a mental sensation because of her powerful and convincing impact embedded with spiritual and psychological values.

Dr. Khurram Tariq also eulogised the services of Musadaq Zulqarnain, the binding force behind the organisation of Faisalabad Literary Festival (FLF), and said that he was trying for promotion of literature and art in this city of industry and businesses.

Leading writers and poets including Musadaq Zulqarnain, Ms. Toshiba Sarwar were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Shortage Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ships seize approximately 5800kg dru ..

Pakistan Navy Ships seize approximately 5800kg drugs at North Arabian Sea

30 minutes ago
 PM extends condolences on sad demise of former Pre ..

PM extends condolences on sad demise of former President of China Jiang Zemin

33 minutes ago
 COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at presiden ..

COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at president house

52 minutes ago
 Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer ..

Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer of women’s rights in Pakista ..

2 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

3 hours ago
 ‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.