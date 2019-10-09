The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) complaint resolution rate goes up from 37% to 50%

UrduPoint.com
Wed 09th October 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) complaint resolution rate increased from 37 percent in 2018 to 50 percent in 2019.

This was stated by OPC Commissioner Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari while briefing Vice Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar at a review meeting, held here on Tuesday.

Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar told the meeting that out of 16,000 complaints, more than 8,000 had been resolved till date.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has also lauded the performance of the commission time and again.

OPC Commissioner Javed Iqbal Bukhari told the meeting that the appreciable resolution rate was the result of teamwork.

