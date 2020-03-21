UrduPoint.com
The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Suspends International Flight Operations Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 05:01 PM

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suspends international flight operations amid coronavirus outbreak

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) temporarily suspended its international flight operation for a week amid increasing coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) temporarily suspended its international flight operation for a week amid increasing coronavirus outbreak.

In a tweeter message here on Saturday, the official said, "PIA is cancelling all its international flights in accordance with the directives of government effective from March 21 till March 28."

Your Thoughts and Comments

