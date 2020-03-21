- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suspends international flight operations amid coronavirus ..
The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Suspends International Flight Operations Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 05:01 PM
The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) temporarily suspended its international flight operation for a week amid increasing coronavirus outbreak
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) temporarily suspended its international flight operation for a week amid increasing coronavirus outbreak.
In a tweeter message here on Saturday, the official said, "PIA is cancelling all its international flights in accordance with the directives of government effective from March 21 till March 28."