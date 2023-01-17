The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerges victorious in Hyderabad LG elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ):The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has emerged victorious in the local government elections in Hyderabad as its candidates for chairmen and vice chairmen of the Union Committees of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) elected from 94 UCs.

According to the results which were provisionally concluded by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) here on Tuesday, the polling was held in 124 UCs.

The PPP's candidates had returned unopposed from 31 UCs while the elections could not be held in 5 other UCs because of deaths of the candidates.

Out of the 124 UCs the PPP bagged 63 UCs, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 40 UCs, independent candidates 16 UCs, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) 2 and Jamaat-e-Islami one.

The results of 2 UCs have not been announced because of disputes among the candidates.

The PPP has won from the UCs 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 31, 39, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 76, 77, 78, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 88, 90, 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 100, 101, 105, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 136, 138, 139, 140, 141, 145 147 148, 149, 150, 151, 152, 153, 154, 155, 156, 157, 158, 159 and 160.

The PTI's candidates have secured 40 UCs including UCs 7, 12, 29, 32, 33, 34, 36, 37, 38, 41, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 89, 102, 103, 104, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, 120, 121, 122, 132 and 133.

As many as 16 UCs including 24, 25, 30, 42, 43, 64, 65, 66, 75, 79, 87, 106, 123, 134, 135 and 142 have elected independent candidates to represent them as chairmen and vice chairmen in the HMC.

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's candidates have won from UCs 9 and 40 and Jamaat-e-Islami's from UC 124.

The HMC consists of 9 Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) which include Nerunkot, Mian Sarfaraz, Preetabad, Tando Jam, Tando Fazal, Sachal Sarmast, Shah Latifabad, Hussainabad and Qasimabad.

The PPP according to the results announced so far has secured the highest seats from TMCs Sachal Sarmast, Tando Fazal, Qasimabad and Nerunkot while the TMCs Shah Latifabad and Preetabad have given the largest number of seats to the PTI.