UrduPoint.com

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Emerges Victorious In Hyderabad LG Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023 | 06:46 PM

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerges victorious in Hyderabad LG elections

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has emerged victorious in the local government elections in Hyderabad as its candidates for chairmen and vice chairmen of the Union Committees of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) elected from 94 UCs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ):The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has emerged victorious in the local government elections in Hyderabad as its candidates for chairmen and vice chairmen of the Union Committees of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) elected from 94 UCs.

According to the results which were provisionally concluded by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) here on Tuesday, the polling was held in 124 UCs.

The PPP's candidates had returned unopposed from 31 UCs while the elections could not be held in 5 other UCs because of deaths of the candidates.

Out of the 124 UCs the PPP bagged 63 UCs, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 40 UCs, independent candidates 16 UCs, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) 2 and Jamaat-e-Islami one.

The results of 2 UCs have not been announced because of disputes among the candidates.

The PPP has won from the UCs 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 31, 39, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 76, 77, 78, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 88, 90, 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 100, 101, 105, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 136, 138, 139, 140, 141, 145 147 148, 149, 150, 151, 152, 153, 154, 155, 156, 157, 158, 159 and 160.

The PTI's candidates have secured 40 UCs including UCs 7, 12, 29, 32, 33, 34, 36, 37, 38, 41, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 89, 102, 103, 104, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, 120, 121, 122, 132 and 133.

As many as 16 UCs including 24, 25, 30, 42, 43, 64, 65, 66, 75, 79, 87, 106, 123, 134, 135 and 142 have elected independent candidates to represent them as chairmen and vice chairmen in the HMC.

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's candidates have won from UCs 9 and 40 and Jamaat-e-Islami's from UC 124.

The HMC consists of 9 Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) which include Nerunkot, Mian Sarfaraz, Preetabad, Tando Jam, Tando Fazal, Sachal Sarmast, Shah Latifabad, Hussainabad and Qasimabad.

The PPP according to the results announced so far has secured the highest seats from TMCs Sachal Sarmast, Tando Fazal, Qasimabad and Nerunkot while the TMCs Shah Latifabad and Preetabad have given the largest number of seats to the PTI.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Hyderabad Qasimabad Tando Jam Pakistan Peoples Party From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited TLP

Recent Stories

4 held for overcharging vehicles at Faisalabad Ins ..

4 held for overcharging vehicles at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) par ..

20 seconds ago
 UK Watchdog Says Probation Service Failed to Preve ..

UK Watchdog Says Probation Service Failed to Prevent Killamarsh Mass Murder

4 minutes ago
 Gatland names Owens as Wales Six Nations captain

Gatland names Owens as Wales Six Nations captain

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus Up 66% Y/Y to $282. ..

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus Up 66% Y/Y to $282.3Bln in 2022 - Central Bank Es ..

11 minutes ago
 US Puts Visa Restrictions on 25 People for 'Underm ..

US Puts Visa Restrictions on 25 People for 'Undermining Democracy' in Belarus - ..

4 minutes ago
 EU takes on US, China over clean tech in Davos

EU takes on US, China over clean tech in Davos

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.