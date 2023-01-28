(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Lahore chapter organised a protest rally on Saturday against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's allegations against former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Lahore chapter organised a protest rally on Saturday against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's allegations against former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The party workers expressed solidarity with Zardari by chanting slogans in favour of Zardari and against the PTI chairman. The rally was led by former president PPP Lahore district 2 Syed Ahmad Raza Shah, while a large number of party workers participated in the protest.