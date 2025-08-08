The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Marks International Youth Day
Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 08:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Friday marked the International Youth Day 2025 with a vibrant and engaging celebration here under the year’s global theme, “Local Youth Action for the SDGs and Beyond”.
The event brought together representatives of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), German Red Cross, Norwegian Red Cross, Turkish Red Crescent, volunteers, youth leaders, and PRCS staff to recognise and amplify the voices, actions, and contributions of youth in advancing humanitarian values and sustainable development goals across Pakistan, a PRCS news release said.
PRCS Secretary General Abaid Ullah Khan welcomed the participants and staff for joining the International Youth Day celebrations at the PRCS.
He said the day was a powerful reminder of the remarkable role young people play in shaping a more compassionate and resilient society.
PRCS Chairperson Mrs Farzhana Naek lauded the energy, innovation and resilience of the Red Crescent youth, stating: "Our young volunteers are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are leading today. Their commitment to serving communities, especially in times of crisis, continues to inspire us all."
The event also featured a series of dynamic short video stories on climate action, mental health, usage of solar energy and a plantation drive where youth presented locally led solutions to community challenges.
