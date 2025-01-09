The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) provides aid to 2000 families in Kurram

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has stepped up to support the crisis-affected communities of Parachinar and Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by handing over 2000 essential relief items to Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa branch.

Responding swiftly on the request of Governor KP, Mr. Faisal Karim Kundi, Honorable Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari ensured the timely provision of non-food items (NFIs) to alleviate the suffering of the affected people.

Keeping in view the harsh winter weather conditions in Parachinar and Kurram, PRCS prioritized the provision of relief items, including Family Tents, Blankets, Tarpaulin Sheet, Kitchen Set, Jerrycan, Hygiene kits, Mosquito Nets and other essential supplies, to alleviate the suffering of families impacted by the crisis. The operation was carried out with the utmost urgency and efficiency, reflecting PRCS's commitment to its humanitarian mandate.

Honorable Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari said, "We remain steadfast in our mission to provide humanitarian assistance wherever and whenever required. The timely support to the affected communities in Parachinar and Kurram exemplifies our commitment to standing with the people during emergencies."

Governor KP Mr Faisal Karim Kundi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the PRCS KP branch and the affected people thanked Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari and expressed their appreciation for the proactive role played by PRCS National Headquarters (NHQ) in responding with timely support to the crisis.

PRCS as an auxiliary to the government continues to work in collaboration with the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local authorities and stakeholders to assess and respond to the needs of affected communities.

PRCS remains at the forefront of disaster response, ensuring relief and recovery efforts reach those in need without delay.