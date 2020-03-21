The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) installs over 500 planters at City roads

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has completed installation of over 500 planters at various roads of the city

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has completed installation of over 500 planters at various roads of the city.

Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua expressed these views during installation of planters and tree plantation of seasonal flowers and trees at Katchery chowk here on Saturday.

He said that the planters were kept at Chungi No-9 chowk, Highcourt Road and Eid Gah Road.

He said that 200 more planters would be kept at various busiest roads of the city in next phase.

He said that clean and green drive was continued successfully. He said that city was being decorated with plantership under public private partnership.

Janjua said that PHA would take more initiatives through public private partnership to decorate the city in future.

APP /sak1610 hrs