The Parks And Horticulture Authority (PHA) Organises Hajj Draw Ceremony

Published January 27, 2023

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organised the Hajj draw ceremony here on Friday for selection of its employees for the upcoming Hajj on government expenses

PHA Director General Zeeshan Javed picked Names through a lucky draw. As per the balloting, 14 employees of the authority would proceed for Hajj this year.

The director general congratulated the short-listed employees of the authority and prayed for their safe journey to the holy land. "I am very happy to become part of the balloting process," he added.

The DG said that the PHA management had always been striving to facilitate its staff, not only in administrative matters but also in their personal affairs.

Additional Director General Muhammad Farooq Akmal, Director Headquarters Tariq Shahzad and other officers and staff of the PHA were present in the ceremony.

