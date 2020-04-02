UrduPoint.com
The Parks And Horticulture Authority (PHA) Zone 1 Completes Its Plantation Target

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 04:35 PM

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) zone 1 completes its plantation target

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore Zone-1 achieved its plantation target in three months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) : The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore Zone-1 achieved its plantation target in three months.

According to the PHA sources here on Thursday, Director General Muzaffar Khan had given "2020 Plantation" target to seven zones of the PHA.

Zone 1 Director Javed Hamid had met the target by planting 52,424 different types of saplings, sources added.

The PHA DG said that Zone-1 director had set an example for the other zones by completing it's target in la very short time period.

He said: "Director Javed Hamid and gardeners deserve congratulation for showing good performance."If other zones of the PHA exhibit the same performance, the authority would be able to achieve its plantation target before time, he added.

