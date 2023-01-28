(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :The Parliamentary Union of the Islamic Countries (PUIC) standing specialized committee of political and foreign affairs unanimously approved Pakistan's Resolution on Kashmir.

The resolution, urging the international community to take cognizance of blatant Indian atrocities in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, its unionization, alteration of the political map, and sought reversal of actions of August 2019, stopping New Delhi from committing human rights violations, was presented by Deputy Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani.

The resolution will now be taken up at the main conference during its final session on Sunday, and if approved, the resolution will be part of the final communiqu of the conference, said a news release received here.

He is leading the parliamentary delegation in Algeria, to attend the 17th session of the Parliamentary Union of the Islamic Countries (PUIC) in Algiers.

Deputy Speaker emphasized the need for the resolution of the issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

The adoption of the resolution marks a significant success for Pakistan in terms of its parliamentary and diplomatic efforts to showcase Kashmi's issue at the international fora for its immediate resolution as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, said Zahid Akram Durrani.

Durrani urged the international community to act and to work towards finding a peaceful and just solution to the longstanding issue of Kashmir.

He also underscored that the resolution represents a crucial step in drawing the attention of the international community to the ongoing human rights violations and the need for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict.

Pakistan's delegation participation in the PUIC session and the successful adoption of the resolution on Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a testament to Pakistan's ongoing efforts to promote peace and justice on the international stage and to support the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.