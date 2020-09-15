The people, who had big dreams and ideals, always faced hurdles but they never felt bogged down with the problems: Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The prime minister said,"Its growth is unsustainable and it consists of about 40 per cent Katchi Abadis (slums) as no one ever thought about them."

The people, who had big dreams and ideals, always faced hurdles but they never felt bogged down with the problems, he added.

Referring to building of Naya Pakistan under his party's manifesto, the prime minister while indirectly alluding to the policies of previous rulers, said definitely, the country was undergoing difficulties due to inherited huge loans, and limited and short sighted policies.

They had limited thinking and interested only in setting up sugar mills, accumulation of pelf and purchase of big residences in London. They had no interest in the country, he added.

"For change, we have to go for belt tightening, but it did not mean to reduce having big dreams," he added.

The prime minister further said for achievement of big ideals, one had to burn the boats as it was imperative to tap full potential. It was Edmund Hillary, who first ascended the Mount Everest (during 1953) while many had failed. Anyone who ever accomplished anything was not because of his capabilities, or the education, or how rich he was, but because he was dreaming big, he added.

"Judge a person what he aspires to be," the prime minister quoted and stressed that thinking of great could lead to big achievements.

He especially mentioned former Malaysian ruler Mahathir Mohamad, who had established the new capital of the country to make his point.

The prime minister also shared his personal experiences in facing the problems and hurdles during the construction of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Lahore and establishment of NAMAL University in Mianwali.

Mentioning the outcome of smart lockdown policy during the coronavirus pandemic, he said he was advised for complete lockdown as enforced by many Western countries.

"I have repeatedly questioned what will become of the poor people, daily wagers and cart owners during the complete lockdown but none replied," he added.

On the other hand, Indian Modi's full lockdown added to the miseries of the poor leaving the whole country in chaos, he added.

The prime minister said for the first time in the world's history, the State of Madina took the responsibility of catering to the needs of the poor and feeble segments of the society. Upon such ideals was based the thinking of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

While in modern day, he said, China had pulled over 700 million poor people out of poverty and now the world feared its rapid progress.

About his government's initiatives to address poverty, the prime minister said they issued health cards and now the entire population in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be provided with the health cover.

He further said Panahgah (shelter homes) were set up for the poor daily wagers and labourers where they were being provided with the standardized meal, clothing and lodging. The Naya Pakistan Housing Project would provide affordable residences to the poor and low income groups. They were providing about Rs 30 billion subsidies in the construction sector.

Under the Ehsaas programme, he said, they had provided Rs 200 billion. Its projects included skills development, scholarships for the poor, income generating initiatives for the rural women and for the first time, a complete programme to overcome the issue of stunting growth.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, speaking on the occasion, said the Ravi River Urban Front Development Project (RRFUD) would spread over an area of 46 kilometers with a capacity of storing 600,000 cusecs water with three barrages.

He said the project would also help increase the underground water of Lahore, which had plummeted to 600 feet below the surface level.

The chief minister further said that about 12 different zones and 1.8 million housing units with the use of local material would provide huge employment opportunities to the locals.

The project would be remembered for long as it would give a boost to the country's economy, he added.