The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) Notifies Power Suspension In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 07:32 PM

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 4th, 7th, and 11th February from 9 am to 3 pm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ):The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 4th, 7th, and 11th February from 9 am to 3 pm.

It said consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5, New Hayatabad, Health Care Hospital, Health Exultance, North West Hospital, Academy Town, RMI, KachaGhari, Karkhano, Gul Abad, PIC, Hayatabad Surgical, Peshawar General, Shakas 1, Health Net Hospital, Northern Bottling, and Mohmand Steel feeders will face inconvenience due to the power suspension on the said days.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on 4th, 7th, and 11th February from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Shaukat Khanam feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 5th, 8th, and 12th February from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, causing inconvenience for the consumers of 11 KV Islamia College, KTH, Commercial 1,2, University Town, NCR, PAF, PAF Base, Mall Road, MES 2, Old MES, Warsak Road 1, Marble Industries , CAA, Palosi 1,2, ICF, Tehkal Payan, Bank of Khyber, and Scarp 1 feeders.

