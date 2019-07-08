UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) To Follow Merit Policy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:15 PM

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to follow merit policy

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) authorities has warned the candidates applied for posts in PESCO that all vacancies will be filled on merit basis and action would be taken against the concerned authority who violate the rules and regulation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) authorities has warned the candidates applied for posts in PESCO that all vacancies will be filled on merit basis and action would be taken against the concerned authority who violate the rules and regulation.

According to a press release issued here Monday said that 1st phase of employment in PESCO has been completed and applications are being processed in Testing Agency.

It has come to notice of PESCO that several fraudulent are demanding money for recruitment which is totally unlawful and action will be taken if found some guilty.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Money All Merit Packaging Limited PESCO Employment

Recent Stories

AED12.2 billion in 2018 cash dividends distributed ..

3 minutes ago

TRA visits CERT China

3 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif gets sick during Ashiana case heari ..

5 minutes ago

Civilian Casualties in Kashmir Conflict From May 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Philippine drug war is crime against humanity

3 minutes ago

ICCI calls for privatization of loss making PSEs

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.