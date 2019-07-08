The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to follow merit policy

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) authorities has warned the candidates applied for posts in PESCO that all vacancies will be filled on merit basis and action would be taken against the concerned authority who violate the rules and regulation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) authorities has warned the candidates applied for posts in PESCO that all vacancies will be filled on merit basis and action would be taken against the concerned authority who violate the rules and regulation.

According to a press release issued here Monday said that 1st phase of employment in PESCO has been completed and applications are being processed in Testing Agency.

It has come to notice of PESCO that several fraudulent are demanding money for recruitment which is totally unlawful and action will be taken if found some guilty.