The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveillance Teams Remove 224 Domestic, Commercial Power Pilferers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:46 PM

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) surveillance teams in crackdown against power pilferers in Khyber, Bannu, Peshawar, Swat and Mardan circles Wednesday detected and removed 224 illegal domestic and commercial connections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) surveillance teams in crackdown against power pilferers in Khyber, Bannu, Peshawar, Swat and Mardan circles Wednesday detected and removed 224 illegal domestic and commercial connections.

PESCO spokesman said the surveillance Wapda House Teams under the supervision of Additional Chief Engineer Sher Dad Khan checked different areas of Samar Bagh, Timargara sub divisions of Swat Circle and pointed out 26 illegal domestic and commercial connections.

Similarly, in Khyber Circle the surveillance teams identified 92 commercial and domestic connections in the areas of Jahangirasub division.

In crackdown in Bannu circle, the teams apprehended 42 pilferers during checking in areas of Cantt sub division.

From Seti Town sub division of Peshawar Circle the teams pointed out 32 domestic and commercial illegal connections.

PESCO surveillance teams checked areas of Takht Bai sub division of Mardan Circle and detected 32 illegal domestic and commercial connections and removed those.

PESCO warns strict legal action against power pilferers and advised general public to cooperation with WAPDA teams in detection of illegal connections.

