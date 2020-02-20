UrduPoint.com
The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Recover Rs3 Million From Defaulters In Drive

Thu 20th February 2020

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has accelerated efforts to prevent power pilferage and recover outstanding dues against consumers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has accelerated efforts to prevent power pilferage and recover outstanding dues against consumers.

As part of such efforts, Pesco's teams of Peshawar Circle carried out a grand operation in the areas of Urmar and adjacent areas and recovered Rs3 million from defaulters.

It disconnected power supply to Urmar village for failing to pay arrears of Rs51.6 million. During the operation 980 direct hooks were removed besides registering FIRs 11 persons for taking direct hooks.

Moreover, 24 meters were removed due to outstanding amount of Rs2.6 million. Due to nonpayment of Rs2.1million, power supply was disconnected from two distribution transformers.

