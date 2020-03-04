The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) teams recover Rs 3.679 mln from defaulters

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has tightened noose around defaulters, recovering Rs 3.679 million dues on Wednesday.

According to spokesman, on the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, Task Forces of Mardan Circle recovered Rs 3.679 million from defaulters.

Giving details, he said that Rs 3.

098 million were recovered from domestic consumers, Rs 0.395 million from commercial consumers and Rs 0.02 million from industrial consumers.

He said the teams also removed 43 direct hooks besides 11 meters due to nonpayment of dues, adding 16 tampered meters were replaced in addition 66meters which were shifted to poles.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue.