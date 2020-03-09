UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Mardan Recovers Rs3.679mn From Defaulters

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 03:59 PM

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Mardan recovers Rs3.679mn from defaulters

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has tightened noose around defaulters, recovering Rs 3.679 million dues on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has tightened noose around defaulters, recovering Rs 3.679 million dues on Monday.

According to spokesman, on the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, Pesco Task Forces of Mardan Circle recovered Rs.3.679 million from defaulters.

Giving details, he said that Rs.3.

098 million were recovered from domestic consumers, Rs.0.395 million from commercial consumers and Rs.0.02 Million from Industrial consumers.

He said the team also removed 43 direct hooks besides 11 meters due to nonpayment of dues, adding 16 tampered meters were replaced in addition 66 meters which were shifted to poles.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Mardan Circle From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

College professor killed in Islamabad

11 minutes ago

Funds released for execution of "Competitive Resea ..

11 minutes ago

AC raids marriage halls to check one dish law

16 minutes ago

Mother commits suicide due to poverty in Pakpattan

38 minutes ago

Oil Prices Recover by Third From 30% Drop Amid Pro ..

5 minutes ago

20 medical stores declared sale points of surgical ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.