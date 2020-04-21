The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) notifies power suspension schedule for several areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday issued power shutdown schedule, highlighting power suspension to various parts of the province due to maintenance work on different days of the week.

According to schedule, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on April 22 April from 8AM to 2PM, and consumers of 11 KV Muslim Bazar, Murali 1,2,Town Hall, Cantt 1, Mandra and Commissionery bazar feeders will face outages.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on 22nd April from 2PM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Saddar, Indus, Sheikh Yousaf 1, University, Saggu and D.O Mill feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly consumers of 11 KV Charsadda 1,2,3,4,, Prang 1,2, Industrial, Turangzai, Rehman CNG, Rajjar, Turangzai Baba Town feeders will face inconveniences on April 22 and 23 from 8AM to 2PM due to power supply suspension from 132 KV Charsadda Grid Station.