The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) Mardan Circle conducts nighttime raids against power pilferage

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has geared up its drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues throughout the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has geared up its drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues throughout the province.

Following instruction issued by Chief Executive Pesco, the task forces of Mardan Circle carried out night time raids in areas of Cantt. sub division Mardan.

The task forces in the areas of Majidabad and Dosara, removed 11 direct hooks while in Kashkorona, Par Hoti, 12 direct hooks were removed and 7 defective meters were replaced.

The task forces warned the consumers that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue to check any power pilferage.

Due to power pilferage, it said Pesco has to face huge financial & line losses and general public bear inconvenience of frequent power breakdowns.