UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) Mardan Circle Conducts Nighttime Raids Against Power Pilferage

Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 03:18 PM

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) Mardan Circle conducts nighttime raids against power pilferage

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has geared up its drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues throughout the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has geared up its drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues throughout the province.

Following instruction issued by Chief Executive Pesco, the task forces of Mardan Circle carried out night time raids in areas of Cantt. sub division Mardan.

The task forces in the areas of Majidabad and Dosara, removed 11 direct hooks while in Kashkorona, Par Hoti, 12 direct hooks were removed and 7 defective meters were replaced.

The task forces warned the consumers that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue to check any power pilferage.

Due to power pilferage, it said Pesco has to face huge financial & line losses and general public bear inconvenience of frequent power breakdowns.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Mardan Circle

Recent Stories

"As if he met with Sharif brothers"

3 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 238 points ..

6 minutes ago

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air to restart flights from ..

13 minutes ago

Confident Froome trusts Tour de France safety meas ..

13 minutes ago

Woman Stabbed in Israel in Potential Terrorist Att ..

13 minutes ago

Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss COVID-1 ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.