The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) intensifies drive against power theft, defaulters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against power pilferage and defaulters, across the province.

In this connection, the company's spokesman said that Task Forces of City Division D I Khan recovered Rs.0.

69 million from defaulters besides removing 40 direct hooks in the areas of City 2 division DI Khan,Cantt sub division,Tank sub division, Karak sub division and Domail sub division.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue indiscriminately.

He appealed customers to cooperate with the PESCO to provide uninterrupted power supply by eliminating power theft and timely payment of bills.