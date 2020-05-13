The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO) team recover Rs1.67 million dues from defaulters

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO) has intensified drive against defaulters, recovering Rs1.67 million outstanding dues against consumers in Mardan circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO) has intensified drive against defaulters, recovering Rs1.67 million outstanding dues against consumers in Mardan circle.

According to the company's spokesperson, on the directions of PESCO chief executive task forces actions against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues, PESCO task force of Mardan Circle recovered a total of Rs1.

67 million from defaulters including Rs1.41 million from domestic consumers, Rs0.16 million from commercial consumers and Rs.0.5 million recovered from industrial consumers.

He said the teams also removed seven direct hooks besides removing seven meters due to nonpayment of dues.

The team also replaced five tampered meters and it also shifted 11 meters to poles.

The official said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue in the larger interest of nation.