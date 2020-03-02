UrduPoint.com
The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Task Forces Remove Direct Hocks In Mardan

The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Task Forces intensified crackdown against power pilferage in Mardan Circle and removed several direct hocks from there

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Task Forces intensified crackdown against power pilferage in Mardan Circle and removed several direct hocks from there.

PECO teams carried out surprise raids in Ghari Kapora, Sheikh Maltoon, Takht Bhai, Gojar Ghari sub- division on Sunday night and checked Bala Ghari areas of 11 KV.

They removed several direct hocks and replaced one tempered meter besides shifted three meters to poles.

In Toru sub division of 11 KV Rural-1 feeder, three tampered meters were detected and four direct hooks removed. In Takhtbai sub division, five tampered meters detected and two direct hooks were removed.

Similarly, four direct hooks were removed and four tempered meters were detected in Par Hoti sub division of 11 KV Pohan feeder.

