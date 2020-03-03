UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Task Forces Remove Direct Hooks In Khyber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 03:55 PM

The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) task forces remove direct hooks in Khyber

The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Task Forces intensified crackdown against power pilferage in Khyber Circle and removed 21 direct hooks from there

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Task Forces intensified crackdown against power pilferage in Khyber Circle and removed 21 direct hooks from there.

PECO teams carried out surprise raids in the areas come under 11KV Shiekh Mohammadi feeder and found one span LT conductor using for direct hooks.

They removed 21 direct hocks and LT conductor.

PESCO authorities warned strict action consumers acquired illegal electricity connection and said that operations would be continued against direct connections that are the main cause of line losses and overburdening of supply system.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Circle From PESCO

Recent Stories

Sharjah Executive Council discusses draft law of t ..

27 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 responded to 47162 calls in February

5 minutes ago

Namibia to construct 4 wind power plants in nation ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed, another injured in road mishaps in Sar ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani expats to be included in EOBI pension sc ..

42 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.