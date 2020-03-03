The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) task forces remove direct hooks in Khyber

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Task Forces intensified crackdown against power pilferage in Khyber Circle and removed 21 direct hooks from there.

PECO teams carried out surprise raids in the areas come under 11KV Shiekh Mohammadi feeder and found one span LT conductor using for direct hooks.

They removed 21 direct hocks and LT conductor.

PESCO authorities warned strict action consumers acquired illegal electricity connection and said that operations would be continued against direct connections that are the main cause of line losses and overburdening of supply system.