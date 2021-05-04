The political interference of the PML-Q in the transfer of DPO Mandi Bahauddin is a fabricated story: Khwaja Rameez Hassan

MPA Sajid Khan Bhatti and his family have set an example of tranperancy and public service. Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th April, 2021) PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that on the news of the transfer of DPO Mandi Bahauddin, PML-Q MPA Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti has no one to blame.not true.

He said that by giving political color to the transfer of DPO, the impression was being given of the role of PML-Q MPA and political interference in which there was no truth.