Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM

''The Power of Effective Coordination Workshop'' concludes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A two-day training workshop titled “The Power of Effective Coordination” for departmental

coordinators organized by Human Resource Development Center (HRDC) concluded

at the University of Sargodha.

The first session was led by Dr Uzma Shahzadi, Director Academics. She delivered a comprehensive

lecture on “Effective Academic Administration” and shared practical strategies to streamline

academic operations and improve inter-departmental collaboration.

Ishtiaq Ahmad, Director IT & LMS team mentored participants on “Technology at the Workplace".

He emphasized the importance of digital tools and platforms in facilitating seamless academic

coordination and communication between departments.

Dr Imran Ghafoor, Director QEC, provided an in-depth understanding of “Effective Quality Assurance and Compliance.”

Prof Dr Ahmad Raza Bilal, Director ORIC, delivered a detailed lecture on “Financial Management and Departmental Coordination with ORIC". He highlighted the critical role of financial oversight in facilitating collaboration between departments and ORIC to drive research initiatives.

The concluded session was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas and

emphasized the crucial role of departmental coordinators in institutional success.

