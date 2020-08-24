The present government has introduced Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRT) in Peshawar that would reduce pollution, besides solving the traffic issues in the city: Information minister

The present government had introduced Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRT) in Peshawar that would reduce pollution, besides solving the traffic issues in the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The present government had introduced Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRT) in Peshawar that would reduce pollution, besides solving the traffic issues in the city.

It was the best ever facility given by the government in the history of Pakistan under which the people of Peshawar were getting full benefits on affordable rates, he added.

He said the launch of Sehat Insaf Card for the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was a golden chapter in history of the country.

"For the first time, the entire population of a province is going to be covered through this health insurance scheme and the credit for this landmark achievement goes to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan," he said.

In contrast, the past governments did nothing for the welfare of the poor and the underprivileged, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has done something that was unprecedented and unheard of, he said.

The information minister said new agreements were being inked�with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) that would enable the government to purchase cheap electricity from private companies for providing to end-consumers at lower rates.

He said that the past governments had failed to protect the rights of consumers by signing expensive power contracts adding it was not possible to undo such contracts unilaterally.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan intended to address the issue of expensive electricity on an immediate basis due to which a team was constituted which held negotiations with the IPPs to revisit the old contracts.

He informed that the government was encouraging renewable energy which would ultimatelyhelp ease dependence on petroleum fuel and reduce the cost of electricity production.