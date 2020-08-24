UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Present Government Has Introduced Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRT) In Peshawar That Would Reduce Pollution, Besides Solving The Traffic Issues In The City: Information Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:32 PM

The present government has introduced Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRT) in Peshawar that would reduce pollution, besides solving the traffic issues in the city: Information minister

The present government had introduced Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRT) in Peshawar that would reduce pollution, besides solving the traffic issues in the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The present government had introduced Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRT) in Peshawar that would reduce pollution, besides solving the traffic issues in the city.

It was the best ever facility given by the government in the history of Pakistan under which the people of Peshawar were getting full benefits on affordable rates, he added.

He said the launch of Sehat Insaf Card for the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was a golden chapter in history of the country.

"For the first time, the entire population of a province is going to be covered through this health insurance scheme and the credit for this landmark achievement goes to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan," he said.

In contrast, the past governments did nothing for the welfare of the poor and the underprivileged, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has done something that was unprecedented and unheard of, he said.

The information minister said new agreements were being inked�with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) that would enable the government to purchase cheap electricity from private companies for providing to end-consumers at lower rates.

He said that the past governments had failed to protect the rights of consumers by signing expensive power contracts adding it was not possible to undo such contracts unilaterally.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan intended to address the issue of expensive electricity on an immediate basis due to which a team was constituted which held negotiations with the IPPs to revisit the old contracts.

He informed that the government was encouraging renewable energy which would ultimatelyhelp ease dependence on petroleum fuel and reduce the cost of electricity production.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Electricity Poor Traffic Gold From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

National Assembly passes four government bills

3 minutes ago

AJK President terms infrastructural development in ..

3 minutes ago

Lebanon Hopes to See Findings of Beirut Blast Inve ..

3 minutes ago

Swiss Parliament Lifts Immunity From Attorney Gene ..

3 minutes ago

UAE calls for strengthening cooperation among GCC ..

50 minutes ago

Mubadala, Kohlberg sign definitive agreement to ac ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.