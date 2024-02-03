- Home
The Prime Minister Of Azad Jammu And Kashmir Ch. Anwarul Haque Appeals People To Highlight Modi Regime’s Atrocities
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 07:20 PM
The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Ch. Anwarul Haque while terming Kashmiri expatriates the ambassadors of Kashmiri people appealed them to highlight the atrocities of Modi regime in their respective countries, unleashed on Kashmiri people
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Ch. Anwarul Haque while terming Kashmiri expatriates the ambassadors of Kashmiri people appealed them to highlight the atrocities of Modi regime in their respective countries, unleashed on Kashmiri people.
He said this while talking to the founder chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir movement of right to self-determination international (JKMRS)Raja Najabat Hussain on Saturday.
He said that he himself will visit to Europe and Britain to organize Kashmiri expatriates abroad to unveil the real face of Modi Hindutva regime before the international community.
The chairman of (JKMRS) Raja Najabat on the occasion invited to AJK PM to visit Britain and Europe to highlight the Kashmir dispute and Indian tyranny in OIK and said that all segments of the society of Kashmiri expatriates including the office bears of JKMRS, social, political, Religious organizations, parliamentarians, Councilors and Kashmir friendly organizations will organize rallies, seminars and conferences to highlight indigenous Kashmir freedom and gross human rights of Indian occupied forces in Indian held Kashmir at diplomatic front from February 5 to February 11,2024 besides, holding conferences, debates and seminars, the special functions would also be held at British Parliament, Birmingham, London, Manchester, Bradford, Rajdil and at Nelson in order to inform the British lawmakers and other political figures of Europe regarding the historical background of Kashmir dispute and the Indian illegitimate occupation and victimization of gross human rights abuses against Kashmiri people and Indian state terrorism in IOK.
