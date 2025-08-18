Open Menu

The Prime Minister Of Azad Jammu And Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Inaugurates Installation Of Solar Street Lights In Mang Township

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 10:31 PM

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq inaugurates installation of solar street lights in Mang Township

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq here inaugurated the solar street lights installed by the Local Government Department across Mang Bazaar of District Sudhnoti

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq here inaugurated the solar street lights installed by the Local Government Department across Mang Bazaar of District Sudhnoti.

Forty-five street lights costing six million rupees have been installed in the market.

On this occasion, Director of the Local Government Department Tahir Ashraf gave a briefing to the AJK PM.

Senior minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor, besides other ministers including Sardar Muhammad Hussain Advocate, Sardar Aamir Altaf, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Advisor to the Government Sardar Ahmed Sagheer and others were present on the occasion.

