ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) The prime minister urged the members of APPNA to effectively highlight the ongoing Indian government's brutalities in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) which had turned the whole occupied valley into an 'open air jail' for last five months.

He said whatever, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-Bharatiya Janata Party (RSS-BJP) led fascist and racist Indian government had been doing in the occupied Kashmir and across its country had been sheer violations of the international laws.

The prime minister likened these patterns of oppression and ethnic cleansing of minorities to those of Hitler Nazi's regime.

It was unprecedented in the modern history that about eight million Kashmiris had been put under open air prison, he said adding, the controversial Citizens Act was also being strongly opposed by all communities living inside India as it was aimed to target Muslim minority.

The prime minister said it was a crucial time for the whole world and Pakistan because fearing from the backlash after lifting of curfew in IOJ&K and home agitation, the Indian government could resort to some kind of misadventure 'false flag operation' against Pakistan to divert increasing global attention from its burning domestic issues.

"But the genie had come out of the bottle," he said, adding that in Myanmar similar acts were taken for the ethnic cleansing of the Muslims.

The ceremony was also attended by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, provincial ministers, provincial assembly members and high officials.

The prime minister said his government was committed to bring investment in the country through ease of doing business initiatives.

He cited a report of the World Bank which marked the progress the country had made in the ease of doing business and economic outlook.

The prime minister said they were aware of the issues faced by the overseas Pakistanis and were making all out efforts to facilitate them.

Recalling his interaction with the overseas Pakistanis due to his long cricket career experience abroad spanning over about two decades, he said it was a vast interaction which no political figure in the country could ever claim to have.

The prime minister said the overseas Pakistanis possessed huge talent and qualification which could be beneficial for their homeland.

He said Allah Almighty had gifted Pakistan with immense potential and natural resources including water, minerals and gold which required to be tapped for the prosperity of the country.

The prime minster welcomed the delegates and appreciated their expertise and mentioned his experiences in the establishment of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar.

He said both got international recognition and certification because of the study and administrative system based upon successful mechanism being practiced abroad.

In Pakistan, the corrupt system wanted to create hurdles in the way of reforms programme introduced by his government in the public sector hospitals by misguiding it as privatization attempt and pushing the people to agitate and sabotage it.

The prime minister linked provision of quality services as must for ideal functioning of different institutes, saying that the system in the country had collapsed in past as it lacked these qualities.

He said here the administrative system in the government-run hospital had decayed due to the bureaucratic system.

Efforts were being made in the KPK hospitals with reforms so that the public sector hospitals could compete with the private hospitals, in provision of quality health facilities and efficient administration system.

The prime minister said 2019 had been the year of challenges for his government but they stabilized the country economically by overcoming the current and fiscal accounts deficits.

Now the investment had been on the increase, stock market showing brisk business, and the bleeding corporations now turned into profit making entities.

Declaring the year, 2020, as the brighter year for the country, the prime minister said China had been assisting and supporting Pakistan through various China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, besides provision of latest technical and scientific education to the country's youth.