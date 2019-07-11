UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Prime Minister, Who Earlier Unveiled The Plaque To Launch Work On The Housing Project, Said It Would Take Another One And A Half Years To Complete

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:53 PM

The prime minister, who earlier unveiled the plaque to launch work on the housing project, said it would take another one and a half years to complete

The prime minister, who earlier unveiled the plaque to launch work on the housing project, said it would take another one and a half years to complete

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ):The prime minister, who earlier unveiled the plaque to launch work on the housing project, said it would take another one and a half years to complete.

He said owing to possibly a huge number of the applicants comparing the availability of the houses, the government would allot the units through balloting.

He said the government would also launch such housing projects in other cities by engaging the private sector.

He said in Karachi, around 30 to 40 percent people lived in slums having neither any ownership rights nor the amenities like sewerage and others. For the Singh metropolis, the government would offer around half of the slums land to the private parties for construction of commercial areas and build reasonable houses for the slum dwellers on rest of the portion.

The prime minister told the gathering that in the federal capital too, the government was planning to build such units for the slum dwellers for what it had identified two sectors.

Such experiments had already stood successful in Mumbai, Turkey and Malaysia, he added.

He said in Pakistan, the poor people could not afford their own houses mainly because the banks did not provide them mortgage facility. The government was in the process of promulgating new laws to make the banks extend housing loans to the poor that had so far been available only to the rich class, he added.

He said in Malaysia, the housing loans ratio stood at around 10 percent and 80 to 90 percent in the United Kingdom and the United States, but in Pakistan it was far below at just 0.2 percent pro-rich bank loans facility.

The prime minister said the government was also struggling to bring in foreign investors in the housing sector and reiterated his resolve to accomplish the task of five million houses in the country to bridge the housing shortage and make the poor people own their own house.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Mumbai Shortage Prime Minister Poor Turkey Bank United Kingdom United States Malaysia Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

Convicted Greek Anarchist Nikos Romanos Released F ..

3 minutes ago

UAE underlines commitment to promoting women, peac ..

26 minutes ago

UN's 2019 Emergency Plan for Venezuela Funded Only ..

19 minutes ago

Russia Could Build Prospective Nuclear Aircraft Ca ..

19 minutes ago

Biden Says if Elected US to Rejoin JCPOA if Iran R ..

19 minutes ago

No agreed target level for exchange rate: IMF

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.