The process of filling in vacant positions of principal, high school teachers, instructors accelerates, CS GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :With some push from the GB government the process of filling in vacant positions of principal, high school teachers, instructors etc. was accelerated, said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani while talking to media here.

He said that a total of 43 candidates were given offer letters and 37 who have accepted it so far were posted all over GB in various schools to meet the deficiency of capable HR.

He said that a meritorious policy was adopted for postings and teachers were either posted in their home districts or the next nearest district with vacant position depending upon their FPSC determined merit.

CS GB said that we hope that these teachers would leave no stone unturned to educate GB.