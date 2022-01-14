UrduPoint.com

The Protection Against Harassment Of Women At The Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2022 Passed By Senate

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 01:50 PM

The protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2022 passed by Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2022, amended by the Senate has been passed by the National Assembly.

The Bill was drafted by the Ministry of Human Rights to increased participation of women in the workforce and to remove the lacunas present in the protection against harassment law in Pakistan,said in a press release issued here on Friday.

The Bill increases the ambit and scope of the law to include certain professions and employment models that the current legislation does not expressly mention and provides protection from harassment to people engaged in all types of work.

The Amendment Bill will also provide clarity with respect to different kinds of harassment that take place at the workplace.

The Bill aims to amend the definitions provided in the Act; particularly those of "complainant", "employee", "employer", "harassment" & "workplace" to remove ambiguities that litigants have faced & to increase the scope of workplace to include all forms & categories of work.

The Bill also aims to set timelines for appeals against orders of the Ombudsman under the Act.

