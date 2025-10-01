Open Menu

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Approves Development Projects Worth Rs 8bn

Published October 01, 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 35th meeting chaired by Chairman P&D board Dr. Naeem Rauf, approved three development schemes and two position papers amounting to Rs. 7.9 billion in the Roads, Labour & HR, and Health & Population sectors.

According to details, the approved schemes include: Rehabilitation and widening of Satghara–Gogera Road via Jaboka (19.5 km), Tehsil and District Okara, at a cost of Rs. 1.315 billion, Construction of Sahiwal Bypass from Royal Hotel (N-5) to Sarwar Chowk via Adda Mai Wali Masjid (13.7 km, revised), estimated at Rs.

1.988 billion, Construction of Dual Carriageway from Sheikh Fazal to Chichawatni (24.15 km, revised), District Sahiwal, costing Rs. 4.596 billion.

In addition, two position papers were cleared: Establishment of an Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Laboratory in Faisalabad (pilot project) and Establishment of a Rescue Station at Chowk Marlay, with key points at Purana Thana and Qaboola, District Pakpattan (position paper for vehicles).

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Rafaqat Ali, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officers.

