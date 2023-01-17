The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to launch Smog App.

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has decided to introduce a special mobile application to overcome smog in the provincial capital and adjacent areas.

According to a spokesman for the PDMA, Smog application is being developed, would be introduced soon.

Citizen would be able to download the application from Google playstore to lodge their complaints regarding smog while all other department concerned would also be given access.

Even after taking several measures, the provincial departments are still waiting a good wet spell to control smog as Air Quality Index of the city was recorded 134 (Townhall) while 219 at Township on Tuesday.