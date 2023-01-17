UrduPoint.com

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) To Launch Smog App.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 06:45 PM

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to launch Smog App.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has decided to introduce a special mobile application to overcome smog in the provincial capital and adjacent areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has decided to introduce a special mobile application to overcome smog in the provincial capital and adjacent areas.

According to a spokesman for the PDMA, Smog application is being developed, would be introduced soon.

Citizen would be able to download the application from Google playstore to lodge their complaints regarding smog while all other department concerned would also be given access.

Even after taking several measures, the provincial departments are still waiting a good wet spell to control smog as Air Quality Index of the city was recorded 134 (Townhall) while 219 at Township on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Google Punjab Mobile All From

Recent Stories

4 held for overcharging vehicles at Faisalabad Ins ..

4 held for overcharging vehicles at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) par ..

19 seconds ago
 The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerges victoriou ..

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerges victorious in Hyderabad LG elections

38 seconds ago
 UK Watchdog Says Probation Service Failed to Preve ..

UK Watchdog Says Probation Service Failed to Prevent Killamarsh Mass Murder

4 minutes ago
 Gatland names Owens as Wales Six Nations captain

Gatland names Owens as Wales Six Nations captain

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus Up 66% Y/Y to $282. ..

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus Up 66% Y/Y to $282.3Bln in 2022 - Central Bank Es ..

11 minutes ago
 US Puts Visa Restrictions on 25 People for 'Underm ..

US Puts Visa Restrictions on 25 People for 'Undermining Democracy' in Belarus - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.