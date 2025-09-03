The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Provincial Health Services academy (PHSA) held a ceremony here on Wednesday to celebrate its 26th Foundation Day.

Director General (DG) PHSA, Dr Waheed-ur-Rehman, was the chief guest at the ceremony, which was attended by PHSA staff, faculty and students.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Waheed-ur-Rehman shared that over 1,700 health personnel had received training under Human Capital Investment Program (HCIP) while promotional training for management cadre officers from BPS-18 to BPS-19 was successfully conducted.

He further announced the formation of a Training Alliance under the leadership of the Secretary of Health KP to streamline and enhance health education and capacity building across the province.

He said that, additionally, 650 paid internships for BS Nursing students were approved to provide practical exposure and financial support to future healthcare professionals.

DG also commended the collective efforts and teamwork that enabled these achievements and emphasized the importance of collaboration in driving institutional progress.