Open Menu

The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) Marks 26th Foundation Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 09:46 PM

The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day

The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) held a ceremony here on Wednesday to celebrate its 26th Foundation Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Provincial Health Services academy (PHSA) held a ceremony here on Wednesday to celebrate its 26th Foundation Day.

Director General (DG) PHSA, Dr Waheed-ur-Rehman, was the chief guest at the ceremony, which was attended by PHSA staff, faculty and students.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Waheed-ur-Rehman shared that over 1,700 health personnel had received training under Human Capital Investment Program (HCIP) while promotional training for management cadre officers from BPS-18 to BPS-19 was successfully conducted.

He further announced the formation of a Training Alliance under the leadership of the Secretary of Health KP to streamline and enhance health education and capacity building across the province.

He said that, additionally, 650 paid internships for BS Nursing students were approved to provide practical exposure and financial support to future healthcare professionals.

DG also commended the collective efforts and teamwork that enabled these achievements and emphasized the importance of collaboration in driving institutional progress.

Recent Stories

ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal ..

ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events

7 minutes ago
 The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) mark ..

The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day

7 minutes ago
 PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112 ..

PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b

7 minutes ago
 Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pa ..

Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost ..

PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost B2B investment cooperation

7 minutes ago
 Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition ..

Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBU ..

13 minutes ago
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack ma ..

CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs

13 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinna ..

ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case

13 minutes ago
 CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain d ..

CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance

13 minutes ago
 Two killed in separate incidents

Two killed in separate incidents

14 minutes ago
 Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic ..

Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan

21 minutes ago
 Bugti visits Civil Hospital, CMH to inquire after ..

Bugti visits Civil Hospital, CMH to inquire after injured of Quetta blast

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan