The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) Marks 26th Foundation Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 09:46 PM
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) held a ceremony here on Wednesday to celebrate its 26th Foundation Day
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Provincial Health Services academy (PHSA) held a ceremony here on Wednesday to celebrate its 26th Foundation Day.
Director General (DG) PHSA, Dr Waheed-ur-Rehman, was the chief guest at the ceremony, which was attended by PHSA staff, faculty and students.
Addressing the gathering, Dr Waheed-ur-Rehman shared that over 1,700 health personnel had received training under Human Capital Investment Program (HCIP) while promotional training for management cadre officers from BPS-18 to BPS-19 was successfully conducted.
He further announced the formation of a Training Alliance under the leadership of the Secretary of Health KP to streamline and enhance health education and capacity building across the province.
He said that, additionally, 650 paid internships for BS Nursing students were approved to provide practical exposure and financial support to future healthcare professionals.
DG also commended the collective efforts and teamwork that enabled these achievements and emphasized the importance of collaboration in driving institutional progress.
Recent Stories
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day
PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b
Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pakistan
PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost B2B investment cooperation
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBU ..
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case
CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance
Two killed in separate incidents
Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan
Bugti visits Civil Hospital, CMH to inquire after injured of Quetta blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events7 minutes ago
-
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day7 minutes ago
-
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)13 minutes ago
-
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs13 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case13 minutes ago
-
CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance13 minutes ago
-
Two killed in separate incidents14 minutes ago
-
Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan21 minutes ago
-
Bugti visits Civil Hospital, CMH to inquire after injured of Quetta blast21 minutes ago
-
Court halts controversial “Victoria Night” festival21 minutes ago
-
Analysts term President Xi–PM Shehbaz meeting in Beijing as milestone in Pak-China relations21 minutes ago
-
Additional IG directs zero-tolerance policy against overloaded vehicles21 minutes ago