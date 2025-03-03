CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) According to the report of District Emergency Chiniot, during the last 24 hours, the Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 14 road traffic accidents across Chiniot and rescued 16 injured people.

The number of men is 14 while the number of women is 2.

Out of these 16 injured people, 8 people were slightly injured and were discharged on the spot after providing immediate medical aid, while 8 people were seriously injured and were shifted to the relevant hospitals in a Rescue 1122 van after providing first aid.