Open Menu

The Punjab Emergency Service Department Responded To 14 Road Traffic Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM

The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 14 road traffic accidents

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) According to the report of District Emergency Chiniot, during the last 24 hours, the Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 14 road traffic accidents across Chiniot and rescued 16 injured people.

The number of men is 14 while the number of women is 2.

Out of these 16 injured people, 8 people were slightly injured and were discharged on the spot after providing immediate medical aid, while 8 people were seriously injured and were shifted to the relevant hospitals in a Rescue 1122 van after providing first aid.

Recent Stories

Binghatti Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

Binghatti Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

6 minutes ago
 SAMANA Developers to develop AED40 million endowme ..

SAMANA Developers to develop AED40 million endowment building in support of Fath ..

6 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha F ..

Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme f ..

21 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists for i ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists for its 19th edition

36 minutes ago
 Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Shei ..

Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Sheikh Waqas Akram

40 minutes ago
 Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” ..

Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” after early dismissal

1 hour ago
Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme, Sch ..

Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme, Schneider Electric partner to sca ..

1 hour ago
 Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Cror ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Crore Crypto fraud case

1 hour ago
 Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar spar ..

Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations

2 hours ago
 MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

2 hours ago
 Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT ..

Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan