The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) confiscates 27,115 non-food grade empty bottles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) confiscated 27,115 empty bottles of carbonated drinks manufactured with non-food grade plastic particles during a raid on a plastic bottle-blowing unit in the area of Gulshan Ravi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) confiscated 27,115 empty bottles of carbonated drinks manufactured with non-food grade plastic particles during a raid on a plastic bottle-blowing unit in the area of Gulshan Ravi.

PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said that the authority also confiscated all machinery and lodged a first information report (FIR) against the unit owner over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said that fake labelling of different popular brands was fixed on the empty bottles that were to be used for food products.

He said that PFA took action against the factory due to the production of non-food grade bottles, false labelling and lack of proper records.

Muddassir Malik said that the operation of PFA is continued with an aim to control the illegal practice of non-food grade plastic bottle manufacturing and its use for bottle products. He said that the use of non-food grade bottles is posing a serious threat to the users' health.

The director general appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in their surroundings and inform PFA on the 1223 helpline number or its social media accounts in case of witnessing any suspicious activities related to the food business.