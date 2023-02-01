UrduPoint.com

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Confiscates 27,115 Non-food Grade Empty Bottles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 09:27 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) confiscates 27,115 non-food grade empty bottles

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) confiscated 27,115 empty bottles of carbonated drinks manufactured with non-food grade plastic particles during a raid on a plastic bottle-blowing unit in the area of Gulshan Ravi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) confiscated 27,115 empty bottles of carbonated drinks manufactured with non-food grade plastic particles during a raid on a plastic bottle-blowing unit in the area of Gulshan Ravi.

PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said that the authority also confiscated all machinery and lodged a first information report (FIR) against the unit owner over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said that fake labelling of different popular brands was fixed on the empty bottles that were to be used for food products.

He said that PFA took action against the factory due to the production of non-food grade bottles, false labelling and lack of proper records.

Muddassir Malik said that the operation of PFA is continued with an aim to control the illegal practice of non-food grade plastic bottle manufacturing and its use for bottle products. He said that the use of non-food grade bottles is posing a serious threat to the users' health.

The director general appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in their surroundings and inform PFA on the 1223 helpline number or its social media accounts in case of witnessing any suspicious activities related to the food business.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Social Media Malik Riaz Gulshan FIR All

Recent Stories

German Vice Chancellor Opposes Deliveries of Fight ..

German Vice Chancellor Opposes Deliveries of Fighter Jets to Ukraine

55 seconds ago
 Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab (SMBR) hints ..

Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab (SMBR) hints at reforms in revenue

56 seconds ago
 Imran Khan acted as 'facilitator of terrorists': M ..

Imran Khan acted as 'facilitator of terrorists': Minister for Information and Br ..

58 seconds ago
 Russia Gas Production in 2022 Decreased by 13.4% y ..

Russia Gas Production in 2022 Decreased by 13.4% y/y to 573Bcm - Rosstat

1 minute ago
 Russia's Passenger Car Production in 2022 Down by ..

Russia's Passenger Car Production in 2022 Down by 67%, Commercial Cars by 24.3% ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Oil, Condensate Production in 2022 Up by ..

Russia's Oil, Condensate Production in 2022 Up by 2.1% y/y to 534Mt - Rosstat

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.