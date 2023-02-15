UrduPoint.com

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Impounds Vehicle With Dead Animal

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 07:24 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) impounds vehicle with dead animal

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) impounded a vehicle loaded with 560-kilogram dead animal during a raid near Babu Sabu Interchange, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) impounded a vehicle loaded with 560-kilogram dead animal during a raid near Babu Sabu Interchange, here on Wednesday.

PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said that acting on the tip-off of the vigilance cell, the PFA raided the location and foiled an attempt to supply hundreds of kilograms of dead animal meat.

The DG said that the PFA had been taking indiscriminate action against butchers involved in sale and purchase of dead and sick animals.

