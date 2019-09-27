UrduPoint.com
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Issues Warning To 19 Hotels, Imposes Fine On 5

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 05:37 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams have issued warning to 19 hotels and imposed fine on five over poor hygienic conditions and using substandard spices, vegetables and other edible items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) teams have issued warning to 19 hotels and imposed fine on five over poor hygienic conditions and using substandard spices, vegetables and other edible items.

The teams inspected 13 hotels in Lahore, three in Faisalabad, four in Rawalpindi, three in Gujranwala and one in Multan.

PFA Director General Capt (Retd) Muhammad Usman said that indiscriminate action against all big and small hotels would continue until they improve their hygienic standards.

