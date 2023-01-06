The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Seals Grinding Unit
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2023 | 06:12 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) unearthed a unit for grinding adulterated chili as well as spices here on Friday.
A spokesperson for the PFA said the team after analysis seized stock of adulteratedcommodities and sealed the unit.
The team also observed poor sanitation arrangements at the unit.