The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seals grinding unit

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) unearthed a unit for grinding adulterated chili as well as spices here on Friday.

A spokesperson for the PFA said the team after analysis seized stock of adulteratedcommodities and sealed the unit.

The team also observed poor sanitation arrangements at the unit.